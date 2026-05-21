/Essel Group completes 100 years, marks century-long journey from grain trading business to global conglomerate

Multi-faceted Indian business conglomerate Essel Group has marked a historic milestone in its journey, as it completes 100 glorious years of delivering value across the globe. From a humble beginning in 1926 in Adampur with a grain trading business to a multi-faceted conglomerate with a diverse presence across a gamut of businesses, Essel Group has created a lasting impression across the world. Over the course of a century, the Group has evolved alongside India’s own economic and industrial transformation, expanding its footprint across sectors including packaging, entertainment, news, distribution, infrastructure, real estate, education, technology, lifestyle and gold refineries. With a presence spanning 190+ countries, Essel Group has positively impacted the lives of billions of people while contributing significantly to India’s business landscape and global presence.

From a humble beginning in 1926 to a global conglomerate

The journey of Essel Group began in 1926 in Adampur with a grain trading business. Over the decades, the Group steadily expanded its footprint and emerged as one of India’s prominent business conglomerates with a presence across multiple sectors and geographies. The Group’s century-long journey reflects the transformation of Indian enterprise itself — from traditional trading roots during pre-Independence India to becoming a globally recognized business conglomerate with operations spanning across 190+ countries.

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Leadership across six generations

Led by Jagannath Goenka and successfully spearheaded by the visionary Dr. Subhash Chandra as the Chairman of the Group, and his brothers – Jawahar Goel, Laxmi Narain Goel and Ashok Goel, Essel Group is amongst the few Indian business conglomerates to have successfully passed down its rich legacy across six generations. The Group’s leadership journey represents continuity, entrepreneurship and long-term vision that helped Essel Group navigate changing business landscapes over the last century.

Diversification across multiple sectors

Over the last century, the group diversified into multiple business sectors including packaging, entertainment, news, distribution, infrastructure, real estate, education, technology, lifestyle, gold refineries and more, positively impacting the lives of billions of people across 190+ countries. Its expansion into diverse industries reflects the Group’s ability to evolve with changing economic realities and consumer aspirations while contributing to India’s industrial and business ecosystem.

Contribution to India’s economic and cultural growth

The Group has not only contributed towards the establishment of the Indian business landscape in the pre-liberalization era, but it has also strengthened the economic development of our Nation by significantly enhancing its hard power and soft power. Essel Group’s growth story mirrors India’s own economic transformation over the decades, particularly during periods of industrial expansion, media growth and infrastructure development.

Creating employment opportunities

Through its pioneering initiatives that have set up not just companies but industries in itself, Essel Group has created an ‘ Impression of a Century ’, generating employment opportunities for over 10 million people across the Nation. The Group’s contribution extends beyond business growth, playing a role in employment generation, industrial development and expanding India’s global business presence.