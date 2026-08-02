/100 years of Essel Group: Rakesh Bedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Shreyas Talpade and stars gather for grand Mumbai celebration

India’s leading multi-million-dollar business conglomerate, the Essel Group, is celebrating 100 years of innovation, leadership, growth, and transformation. Honouring the legacy that paved the way for the 'Z' brand, a grand ceremony was held in Mumbai on August 1, 2026. Hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana, the landmark event reunited members of the creative fraternity who have been part of Zee's journey since the launch of India's first private satellite television channel, Zee TV, in 1992. Several celebrities were also part of it, including Sheyas Talpade, Shaan and Arjun Bijlani, among others.

Celebrities at 100 years of the Essel Group event

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra was present to commemorate the historic milestone and express his gratitude. The event revisited the organisation's humble beginnings, honouring the artists and visionaries who helped shape its journey, and celebrated the pioneering milestones that transformed India's media and entertainment landscape.

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Several celebrities from Bollywood and TV came in together for the event are stars Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Rakesh Bedi, singer Shaan, choreographer, Bosco Martis, actor Mahesh Thakur, Arjun Bijlani, Rakesh Bedi, Darshan Jariwala, Jayati Bhatia, Niharika Chouksey, Shubangi Atre, Abhishek Sharma, Ragini Khanna, Dheeraj Doopar, Rajshree Thakur.

Arjun Bijlani on being part of the Essel Group event

On being part of the grand occasion and celebrating 100 years of Essel Group, TV actor Arjun Bijlani spoke about being part of Zee and said, "I feel very fortunate to have worked with the Zee Group. I truly enjoyed my time there. In fact, WION is my favourite news channel. I didn't know initially that WION was part of the Zee Group, but when I found out, I was pleasantly surprised. Whenever I watch the news, I switch to WION because I'm so fond of the channel. It's truly amazing, and I really enjoy watching it."

The gala featured celebratory moments, performances and heartfelt tributes reflecting on Zee's evolution from a pioneering broadcaster to one of India's leading entertainment networks.