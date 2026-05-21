/100 years of Essel Group: Marking an ‘impression of a century’ through innovation and entrepreneurial spirit

The defining shift in Essel Group’s history came after 1967, when it moved beyond commodity trading into army supplies and cross-border trade. Over time, the conglomerate adopted what it describes as a “start-up culture”, regularly entering emerging sectors while also shutting businesses that did not meet profitability or growth expectations. The business was founded by Late Ram Gopal Ji and later expanded by Jagannath Ji Goenka, with support from Nand Kishore Ji. In later decades, the group was led by the visionary Dr. Subhash Chandra alongside his brothers Jawahar Goel, Laxmi Narain Goel and Ashok Goel. Today, Essel Group remains one of the few Indian family-run conglomerates transitioning across six generations while maintaining active involvement from the fourth and fifth generations.

