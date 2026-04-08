/'You can’t separate me...': Vijay reacts to Jana Nayagan delay and divorce rumours with Sangeetha Sornalingam

Tamil star Vijay has finally broken his silence about his reported divorce from wife Sangeetha Sornalingam at a political rally in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief is currently campaigning for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and has addressed multiple rumours around him.

Vijay did not name anyone directly, but stated that recent rumours were an attempt to damage his public image ahead of the polls.

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Vijay opens up about Jana Nayagan

Reacting to the Jana Nayagan controversy, he said, "Let’s stop Jana Nayagan. You know who blocked this film from releasing. When that didn’t work, let’s make up new rules for Vijay and levy SOP (Standard Operating Procedure). He should not come out and meet people."

Speaking about another controversy, he said, "They only know one thing: to blame Vijay. The whole place knows about the Karur issue, but why not blame Vijay for it? Even though such heavy blame is placed on Vijay, the people stand by him. What is this miracle?"

Vijay indirectly reacts to divorce buzz

During his speech, Vijay reportedly said, "When that also didn’t work, they waited till 30 days before the election to spread rumours about those close to me. You know what I’m talking about, that didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people." As per netizens, this is an indirect dig at the divorce speculation.

About Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce

The reports about Vijay and Sangeetha's separation have been circulating for months. The duo got married in 1999, and are parents to two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Dhivya Sasha.

According to reports, a divorce petition has been filed, citing issues such as alleged infidelity, but neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has officially confirmed these details. Amid the divorce rumours, the actor is also being linked to Trisha Krishnan, though both parties have remained silent on the matter.