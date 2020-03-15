Heidi Klum down with flu symptoms, unable to get tested for COVID-19

Supermodel Heidi Klum has been taken down with an illness, however, she is unable to get herself tested for the COVID-19 infection.

According to news agency, the 46-year-old who serves as a judge on 'America's Got Talent', turned up at the set of the reality TV show on Tuesday but was compelled to return home after falling ill.

Klum recently took to social media where she talked about her current state of health in an Instagram story.While lying on a bed, Klum said in the short video that "it all started with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose.I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people," reported new agency.



The supermodel then went on to explain her inability to get tested for the COVID-19 infection. "I just hope it's a cold. I'd love to do the coronavirus test but there just isn't one here. I tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good," Klum told her 7 million-plus Instagram followers.



Klum's illness comes just a few days after Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Willson were taken down by the virus while they were in Australia.