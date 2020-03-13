'America's Got Talent' to film auditions without a live audience in wake of coronavirus

Following the footsteps of late-night chat shows, makers of NBC`s hit reality series 'America`s Got Talent' (AGT) has decided to film auditions without a live audience.



According to reports, the decision comes just days after Heidi Klum left an AGT taping after coming down with an illness, with Eric Stonestreet replacing her as a guest judge on Wednesday.



The posted notice read, "Out of an abundance of caution, 'America`s Got Talent' is suspending all tapings with a studio audience until further notice. We are sorry for any inconvenience; however, your health is our top priority. We will notify you as soon as the show resumes with an audience so that you can reschedule and get tickets," the notice concluded.



Earlier on Thursday, makers of popular late-night shows decided to stop filming episodes in the presence of a live audience. Starting Monday none of the late-night shows will have an audience as the coronavirus has now been declared a pandemic. The shows will now have taped new episodes instead of in-studio viewers.

