Japan set to expand military base near Taiwan to counter threat from China

In a bid to secure itself in the current geo-political scenario and regional military tensions, Japan is expanding a military base on a tiny island east of Taiwan. This comes months after the Chinese military’s ballistic missiles landed near its shores last year. The island in question is Yonaguni, a remote outpost of Japan’s southern Okinawa prefecture. It is located 110 kilometres from Taiwan and is near the Diaoyu Islands, a group of islands claimed by Beijing but administered by Tokyo as the Senkakus.

The incident happened in August, when six Chinese missiles fell just off the island's shores, in waters Tokyo considers to be within Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The missiles were part of the military drills carried out by China following the then US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Also Read | What if China invades Taiwan in 2026? The 5 things war game simulations by US think tank revealed

While people on Yonaguni were scared and started enquiring about what to do if the situation worsens, China dismissed all concerns saying that there was no exclusive economic zone in the waters since the two nations had not agreed on the limits.

A base for the Japan Self-Defence Forces is now being expanded in Yonaguni and a surface-to-air missile unit will also be deployed. The island becomes strategically important due to its proximity to Taiwan. Experts believe that it would inevitably be attacked in the event of a regional conflict.

It also houses the bulk of US forces stationed in Japan. The large naval and air facilities on the island will be the first to respond to a crisis across the Taiwan Strait.

A fund to cover the costs of emergency equipment and facilities for locals in the event of an attack was set up by the Yonaguni government in September. Many of the islanders also participated in drills simulating a ballistic missile attack on the island.

“There were sirens and we were instructed to hide under our desks and cover our heads as a missile was coming,” Yuka Mori, a worker at the town hall, told SCMP. “We had to answer calls from local people and answer their questions about what was happening.

“It was quite realistic and I found myself frightened,” she said.

“Even though it only went on for a relatively short time – only 15 minutes or so – it made me imagine what could happen.”

Other protection measures for locals are also being looked into. A proposal to ask the national government for emergency shelters was passed by local authorities in December.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE