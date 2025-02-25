Delhi Capitals delivered a clinical performance to outclass Gujarat Giants by six wickets in a one-sided Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter on Tuesday. Shafali Verma’s explosive 44 off 27 balls and Jess Jonassen’s unbeaten 61 off 32 powered Delhi to a comfortable chase of 128 in just 15.1 overs.

With this victory, Delhi moved to the top of the points table with three wins in five matches, though their net run rate remained negative (-0.223).

After Gujarat Giants posted a modest 127/9, Delhi lost captain Meg Lanning early for just 3. However, Shafali and Jonassen took charge with an aggressive 74-run stand for the second wicket.

Shafali was at her destructive best, smashing five fours and three sixes before being trapped leg-before by Ashleigh Gardner. Jonassen, however, ensured there were no hiccups, playing a brilliant counter-attacking knock laced with nine boundaries and two sixes. Her first half-century of the season sealed a dominant win for Delhi.

Despite losing Jemimah Rodrigues (5) and Annabel Sutherland (1) in quick succession towards the end, Delhi cruised home without much trouble.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants endured a horrific start, crumbling to 60/6 by the halfway mark. The Delhi Capitals' pace trio of Marizanne Kapp (2/17), Shikha Pandey (2/18), and Annabel Sutherland (2/20) ripped through the top order, leaving Gujarat reeling in the powerplay.

Kapp set the tone by dismissing Harleen Deol (5) and trapping Phoebe Litchfield (0) leg-before. Pandey then struck twice in the fourth over, removing Beth Mooney (10) and Kashvee Gautam (0) in quick succession, both caught in the deep.

Titas Sadhu (1/15) added to Gujarat’s misery, dismissing skipper Ashleigh Gardner (3), while Sutherland ended Deandra Dottin’s brief resistance at 26.

Batting at No. 8, Bharti Fulmali fought back with an unbeaten 40 off 29 balls, hitting two sixes and four fours to drag Gujarat past 125. However, the lack of partnerships meant they never looked set for a competitive total.

With a well-rounded performance, Delhi Capitals reaffirmed their status as title contenders. While their bowling unit dismantled Gujarat’s batting, their chase was executed with authority. Despite some late wickets, they never looked in danger.

The Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, remain under pressure, needing a turnaround to keep their playoff hopes alive.