WPL 2024: Warriorz's Navgire hits 25-ball fifty vs MI as UP post highest powerplay score of season - WATCH

UP Warriorz Women batter Kiran Navgire hit the fastest fifty, off 25 balls, in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season against Mumbai Indians Women on Wednesday (Feb 28). This was also the joint fourth fastest fifty in WPL history with Grace Harris of UPW also hitting the fifty off 25 balls in the inaugural 2023 season against Gujarat Giants. Thanks to Navgire's exploits, UP also went on to score the highest powerplay score of this season as they raced to 61 in the fist six overs for no loss of wicket.

