WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris thrash Mumbai Indians for UP Warriorz's maiden win of season

Kiran Navgire's 31-ball 57 paired with unbeaten 65 runs partnership between Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris guided UP Warriorz to win over Mumbai Indians in ongoing WPL 2024 on Wednesday (Feb 28). Chasing 162, Navgire added 94 runs in 9.1 overs with skipper Alyssa Healy (33) to flatten MI for their first victory of the season.

All Mumbai bowlers were taken for cleaners by Warriorz openers, especially Navgire who scored the fastest fifty of the season off just 25 balls. This was also the joint fourth fastest fifty in WPL history with Grace Harris of UPW also hitting the fifty off 25 balls in the inaugural 2023 season against Gujarat Giants. Thanks to Navgire's exploits, UP also went on to score the highest powerplay score of this season as they raced to 61 in the fist six overs for no loss of wicket.

Mumbai's last match hero Amelia Kerr removed Navgire in the 10th over to put break on the chase. Issy Wong then removed Tahlia McGrath and Healy in the 10th over to help her team make a comeback in the game. Three wickets in space of four runs by Mumbai threatened to derail Warriorz's chase but Harris' 17-ball 38 and Deepti's unbeaten 27 off 20 took them home in 16.3 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai rested skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the game and Nat Sciver-Brunt was asked to bat first. MI had a good start with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews adding 50 for the first wicket before Harris removed Bhatia. Mathews then held the together as they the team kept losing the wickets. Each of the UP bowlers used took a wicket each as Mumbai eventually managed 161/6 in their 20 overs.