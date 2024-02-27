WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, bowlers star as RCB beat Gujarat Giants for second consecutive win

Smriti Mandhana's 43 off 27 balls after Renuka Singh's spell of 2/14 and Sophie Molineux's 3/25 guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to second consecutive victory in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season. Chasing a below-par 108, RCB romped to victory against Gujarat Giants Women in 12.3 overs with eight wickets in hand on Tuesday (Feb 27). Apart from Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana scored unbeaten 36 off 28 while Ellyse Perry smashed a quick fire unbeaten 23 off 14 to take their team home in Bengaluru.

RCB won the toss and elected to field first and the bowlers proved Mandhana's decision right immediately. Renuka removed Gujarat skipper Beth Mooney in the third over of the innings before removing Phoebe Litchfield in the next over after powerplay. Renuka bowled 18 dot balls in her spell, giving away nothing and Gujarat could never recover from the slow start.

Molineux then joined the party with the wicket of Veda Krishnamurthy in the 11th over before Harleen Deol (22) was run out in the same over at the team score of 50. Dayalan Hemalatha was the highest scorer for RCB with 31 not out as wickets kept falling around her but she managed to take Gujarat over 100 in the last over.

Apart from Renuka and Molineux, Georgia Wareham also chipped in with a wicket. RCB's last-game hero Asha Sobhana once again bowled superbly, giving away just 13 runs in her three overs but was unlucky to not take a wicket. Bengaluru's Sophie Devine also bowled a great spell of 0/12 in four overs, helping others to keep screws tight around Gujarat throughout the innings.