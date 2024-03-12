WPL 2024, RCB vs MI Match Preview: Bangalore look to seal playoff berth as Mumbai eye final's spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Women's Premier League (WPL) penultimate group stage match on Tuesday (Mar 9). RCB need to ensure that they win the game to firmly book a place in the playoffs along side Mumbai and Delhi.

A loss, however, will dent their chances to make it to playoff as it will then be decided on net run-rate among RCB, UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG), given Gujarat win their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday (Mar 13).

RCB had started the season with a bang by winning first two games of their campaign. They then lost track by losing two games back-to-back against DC and MI by 25 runs and seven wickets, respectively. RCB then won against UPW by 23 runs to stay in the playoff race.

Their next two matches against saw them ending on the losing side including the last match against DC - a true humdinger which RCB lost on the last ball by just one run. With six points in seven games, RCB have a chance to put aside all the upsets of the season by qualifying for the playoffs with a win.

As for Mumbai, the game offers a chance to finish on top and book a place in the final directly. If MI win the game today, they'll have 12 points to their name and will put DC under pressure to win their last match on Wednesday for a place in the final.

Overall, MI have had a great season so far, winning five games and losing just two so far in seven matches. They currently sit second on the points table behind Delhi on the basis of net run rate.