WPL 2024 playoff qualification: How RCB, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants can still reach the playoffs

WPL 2024: The one-of-its-kind Women’s Premier League has reached its climax stage and the tournament has now entered into the playoff round, which is scheduled to take place after the league matches end on March 13. The playoff matches will be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Among the five teams competing for the title, only the top three will make it to the playoff round and will compete in their respective fixtures based on their ranking in the WPL 2024 points table.

Two matches will be played in the playoff stages - the eliminator and then the finale.

The race for the final playoff spot has now become a three-way battle after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians qualified for the knockout stage.

The first-placed team earned a direct entry into the final, while the second and third-placed teams will battle in the lone eliminator to book the spot for the summit clash.

WPL 2024: Which teams have qualified for playoff matches?

Both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have confirmed their berth in the knockout stage with 10 points each. The second and third-placed teams will now play in the Eliminator with the winner becoming the second finalist.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (6 points from 7 matches) is currently in third spot based on better NRR, and are well-placed to qualify for the eliminator, but they still may face a challenge from UP Warriorz (6 points from 8 matches) and Gujarat Giants (4 points from 7 matches).

WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios

Here are the playoff qualification scenarios for RCB, UPW, and Gujarat Giants (GG):

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): RCB needs a victory in their final league match against Mumbai Indians (MI) to secure a spot in the Eliminator, as UPW and GG cannot gain eight points anymore.

UP Warriorz (UPW): For UPW to progress, RCB must lose to MI by a margin that improves UPW's net run rate (NRR) above RCB's. Additionally, GG should lose against Delhi Capitals (DC), or at least have a lower NRR than UPW.

Gujarat Giants (GG): GG's only path to progression is by defeating DC in their last game and hoping for an RCB loss against MI. Even in such a scenario, GG must maintain a better NRR than both RCB and UPW, with Gujarat currently having the worst NRR among the three teams.

RCB will play with MI in their final league match on Tuesday (Mar 12), while Gujarat Giants will face Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (Mar 13).