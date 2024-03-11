WPL 2024, UPW vs GG Preview: UP Warriorz, vying for playoff place, face Gujarat Giants in crucial game

UP Warriorz (UPW) Women will be facing Gujarat Giants in a crucial match in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday (Mar 11). The win against Giants will help UPW a long way in their bid to qualify for the playoffs. Currently, UPW and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women are in two-way battle for the final playoff spot with Gujarat having a mathematical chance as well.

UPW currently are at six points from three wins and four losses in seven games - same as RCB - but their net run rate (-0.365) is much lower than Bangalore (0.027). Gujarat, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the points table with only one win in six games.

Talking about the last result of both teams, UPW registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) Women while Gujarat were beaten by Mumbai Indians (MI) Women comprehensively by seven wickets.

UPW, however, have been a resurgent team in the tournament after a horrid start of their campaign with two back-to-back losses. The Warriorz then won two games in a row against GG and MI. The next two results were again not in the Warriorz favor as they lost to both RCB and MI before winning their last match against DC and staying alive in the playoff race.

For Gujarat, nothing has gone right this season as they started the tournament with four consecutive losses. They snapped the losing streak by beating RCB in their fifth match by 19 runs but were thrashed by MI in the next match.

While Gujarat only have an outside chance to make it to the playoffs, they surely can upset the party for UPW before facing Delhi in their last league game on March 13.