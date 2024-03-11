IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu wants Rohit Sharma to join MS Dhoni's CSK in 2025 season! Here's why

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu has wished for Rohit Sharma to join the MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army ahead of the IPL 2025 season. At present, all the ten IPL franchises are gearing up for IPL 2024 which gets underway on March 22 in Chennai. Before the season-opener, Rayudu wished for Rohit to become a part of CSK, MI's arch-rivals, from the 2025 season onwards and win titles with them as well. Rohit was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the MI skipper for IPL 2024, in Dec 2023, and will feature only as a player in the upcoming season.

MI's move to replace Rohit with Hardik raised a lot of eyebrows. It will be interesting to see how he fits under captain Hardik and if the latter can replicate his success in MI, IPL's joint-most successful franchise. After winning four titles with Rohit-led MI, Hardik moved to the Gujarat Titans (GT) and captained them in 2022 and 2023, leading them to the final in successive editions and winning in 2022.

However, it will be interesting to see how Hardik manages a star-studded MI line-up in IPL 2024. Also, all eyes will be on Rohit who will only feature as a batter this time around. Meanwhile, Rayudu -- who has won the IPL both under MI and CSK -- feels Rohit should move to Chennai in the coming years and increase his trophy count. Here's why:

'Rohit has earned the right to take that call'

"I want to see him play for CSK in the near future. He has played so long for Mumbai Indians. It would be nice if he can play for CSK and win there as well. That's (captaincy at CSK) upon him. Rohit has earned the right to take that call. It's his call on whether or not he wants to lead or not," Rayudu told News24 while also mentioning that MI must have informed Rohit of the captaincy change.