WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants' Sayali Satghare becomes first concussion sub of tournament during match vs DC

Gujarat Giants' Sayali Satghare made history in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 3 by becoming the first concussion sub in the tournament. Satghare replaced Dayalan Hemalatha after the latter was hit on the head by a ball while attempting a catch against Delhi Capitals. The incident happened in the 15th over of Delhi's batting and Hemalatha didn't take further part in the game.

Capitals' Jess Jonassen had hit a ball with all muscle and Hemalatha had managed to catch the ball before it burst out her hand and hit her on the head. The player immediately sought the help of physio and went off the field after that. Satghare then was approved as the sub for Giants during their chase of 164.

Satghare, aged 23, plays for Mumbai in the domestic set up as a seam-bowling all-rounder. Most recently, she played in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy and averaged 50 with the bat. The highlights included a century she hit against Arunachal Pradesh. The all-rounder also took 10 wickets in the competition.

As for the match, Gujarat's horrendous season continued with another loss - the fourth in as many matches. The Giants did well while bowling and stopped Delhi at a modest 163 despite Meg Lanning's 41-ball 55.

Meghna Singh was the pick of bowlers for Gujarat, taking 4/37 while Ashleigh Gardner picked 2/37. Apart from them, Mannat Kashyap and Tanuja Kanwar picked one each.

While batting, Giants batters failed to fire once again with three wickets down inside the powerplay. Gardner did manage to hang around for a bit with an innings of 31-ball 40 as Jonassen and Radha Yadav tore through Gujarat batting. Jonassen finished with 3/22 in four overs while Yadav took 3/20 in her spell to help DC win by 25 runs.