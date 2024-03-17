WPL 2024, Final Preview: Delhi, Bangalore face off one last time for maiden silverware

Delhi Capitals (DC) Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women will be facing off each other in the second Women's Premier League (WPL) final on Sunday, March 17 in New Delhi. While this is DC's second consecutive final, RCB reached here by winning a thriller against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator. Both finalists will be itching to get their hands on the trophy but it's Delhi who looks a side with a better chance to win.

Delhi had started their campaign with a loss against MI but then went on to win four games in row before losing a thriller against UP Warriorz (UPW) Women by just a run. In their next two games, DC held their nerve and won against RCB to qualify for the playoffs and then against Gujarat Giants (GG) Women to finish on top of the table and qualify for the final.

RCB, on the other hand, had a different course till the final. They started the season with two back-to-back wins but then lost two consecutive games. RCB tried to get back to the winning ways and did well against UPW with 23-run win. They again lost two more games before winning the last one against MI by seven wickets to enter the playoffs. They then beat the MI in eliminator to set up the date with DC.

Talking about the ace players, it will be Shafali Verma for Delhi who will hold the key at the top and Ellyse Perry will play the same role for the RCB. Skipper Smriti Mandhana will also be looking to offer a solid start at the top to help her team give a chance to win.