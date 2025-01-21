It was a debut to remember for Vaishnavi Sharma as she picked up a fifer and a hat-trick against Malaysia in their group A clash at Kuala Lumpur in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

Vaishnavi became the first-ever India U-19 women cricketer to take a hat-trick in World Cup. On the second ball of the 14th over, the left-arm spinner trapped Ain in front of the wickets.

The following delivery was a repeat of the previous ball as Vaishnavi again trapped Nur Isma Dania into her trap as she was given LBW out. The hat-trick ball was special as the batter created a space for herself, but Sharma quickly saw the gap and bowled her round the leg-stump.

The 19-year-old was born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and is also the first cricketer to play from the Chambal region. She is also the holder of the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the Best Woman Cricketer in the Junior Domestic season in 2022-23.

Watch the hat-trick here:

𝕎 𝕎 𝕎#TeamIndia's left arm spinner & debutant Vaishnavi Sharma becomes the first Indian bowler to pick up a hattrick in #U19WomensWorldCup tournament! 🙌🏻#U19WomensT20WConJioStar 👉 #INDWvMASW, LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/DaEdFnus07 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2025

Besides Sharma, Aayushi Shukla was also the star with the ball as she took a three-wicket haul to rattle Malaysia. Talking about the match, India chased down the target of 32 runs in 2.5 overs.

(With inputs from agencies)