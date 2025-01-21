England announced their Playing XI for the opening contest of the T20I series against India as the visitors look to make a positive start to the final assignment before the Champions Trophy 2025. In an announcement made on Tuesday (Jan 21), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named the Playing XI with Jos Buttler leading and Harry Brook acting as his deputy. Phil Salt and Ben Duckett will be the openers as Buttler drops to the one-down position.

England announce Playing XI

On the eve of the series opener, England announced its Playing XI for the match as they look to build momentum for the Champions Trophy 2025. Having already confirmed Jos Buttler will play as a pure batter, the responsibility to keep wickets will lie on the shoulders of Phil Salt. He will also have the responsibility of opening the innings alongside Ben Duckett.

Major news confirmed on the day saw Harry Brook handed the vice-captaincy of the white-ball side. Brook will act as deputy to Buttler as he continues his fine form in the last two years for the national side. Liam Livingstone will play in the all-rounder role as he looks to bring his Indian Premier League (IPL) experience to the table.

The bowling attack will be led by Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in pace while Asil Rashid remains the only spin option in the side.

India, on the other hand, will look to make minor changes for the series opener having dominated in their tour to South Africa. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Rinku Singh are also expected to feature in the Indian Playing XI with Suryakumar Yadav leading.

England Playing XI for 1st T20I vs India

Phil Salt (WK), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood