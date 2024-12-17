Kingstown, St Vincent

WI vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Bangladesh will be eager for redemption as they take on West Indies in the second T20I on Wednesday (Dec 18). Having lost the ODI series 0-3, Bangladesh won the opening T20I in a close contest and now stand an opportunity to win the series. Ahead of the second T20I contest between hosts West Indies and Bangladesh, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads and others.

When is the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday (Dec 17, local time), Wednesday (Dec 18, IST).

Which stadium will host the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent.

What time will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match start?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will start at 8:00 PM local time (5:30 AM IST) with toss taking place at 7:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST).

Where to watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match on TV?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will not be telecast in India.

Where to watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and website in India.

Squads:

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher(w), Rovman Powell(c), Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shamar Springer, Terrance Hinds, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w/c), Afif Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon, Ripon Mondol, Nahid Rana