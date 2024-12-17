New Delhi, India

The race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final is heating up as South Africa, Australia, India and Sri Lanka square off for two spots. New Zealand’s 1-2 series defeat to England has their chances all but over while India’s chances could take a big hit if they fail to win the ongoing Gabba Test against Australia. However, with the Gabba Test moving towards a draw as rain continues to play spoilsport, here is a look at the possible WTC standings.

Advertisment

What is the current WTC standing?

After New Zealand’s mammoth 423-win over England in Hamilton, the BlackCaps rose to the fourth spot with a win percentage (PCT) of 48.21, but are unlikely to make the WTC final. South Africa currently lead the way with a PCT of 63.33 while Australia sit second with a PCT of 60.71. Rohit Sharma’s India is third with a PCT of 57.29 and will need a certain set of results to reach the WTC final.

Advertisment

WTC Standings if Gabba Test ends in draw

A draw will make no favours to India in the race for the WTC final, but will temporarily keep their hopes alive for a place in the summit clash. India will attain a PCT of 55.88 while Australia will be on 58.89, meaning with two matches to go India’s chances will depend on their performances in Melbourne and Sydney. India will continue to stay third in the standings while Australia will all but reach the final with four matches still to play in the cycle.

ALSO READ | 'We can't babysit...,' says Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer about former DC teammate Prithvi Shaw

Advertisment

As things stand, the match still has four sessions remaining with rain forecasted for the remaining two days of the Test match. If rain plays a key role, the match could end in a draw with India’s hopes taking a dent in the race for the WTC final.

At the time of writing, rain again played spoilsport as India were 194/7 and still trailed by 251 runs in the first innings. India still need 51 runs to avoid follow-on while there are only a maximum of four sessions remaining in the match.