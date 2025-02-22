England faces Australia in the fourth game of the ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday (Feb 22) in Lahore, and veteran batter Joe Root feels no pressure to take on the world champions in their tournament opener. While England entered this competition having suffered a series whitewash against India, Australia also got cleaned bowled in the two-match ODIs against Sri Lanka in the lead-up to this, a team that didn’t even qualify for the eight-team tournament.

Besides, what’s common in both camps is the unavailability of star players, with Australia missing plenty compared to England. Though England had already announced their playing XI two days before the first marquee clash of the tournament, picking a batting-heavy top seven, Australia will announce theirs at the toss.

Reflecting on this big match between Ashes rivals, Root said it’s always a good time to play Australia, adding that as an English player, you always look forward to facing them regardless of the format.

"It's always a good time to play Australia," Root said in an exclusive chat with Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's clash. "It's the one game, whatever the format, which, as an England player, you always relish.

"You've always got to respect every opponent you come up against, and just because it's not the guys that have played for the last 10 years that everyone knows inside out, it doesn't mean they're not good players, and they're not good performers that can win games on this stage.

"Clearly, there's a huge amount of respect there but, at the same time, there's also that inner confidence that we have the ability to take on not just them, but every other team in this tournament,” Root continued.

Belief within the camp

Though England’s back is against the wall after losing seven of the eight contested white-ball matches against India, including losing the ODIs (0-3) – their fourth straight One-Day series loss, Root believes none of that has hampered the dressing room morale and the team remains motivated to achieve their goal of winning the Champions Trophy.

"The thing that excites me most is the talent that we've got within the squad," Root said.

"You look at the ability that's there, and you know what guys are capable of.

"Clearly, we could take anyone on in the world, and that's an exciting place to be as a team. It's just about going out there and doing it now,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Group B, where both these teams are placed, South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in their tournament opener, pocketing two crucial points.

(With inputs from agencies)