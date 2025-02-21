England has included gloveman Jamie Smith in their playing XI for their marquee clash against Australia scheduled for Saturday (Feb 22) in Lahore. England’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener will see Smith batting at number three for the first time in his career, with Joe Root, who held that position for the longest time in the past decade, to play at number four throughout the tournament.

England made this change in the wake of an embarrassing 0-3 defeat at the hands of India in the recently concluded ODI series, where Root batted at number, and even though he contributed with handy runs, it failed to help England taste any success in the 50-over format.

Impressed with Smith’s limited outings thus far across formats, England has thrown the newcomer up the order, who, up until now, has batted at number five or six in his seven-match ODI career.

Meanwhile, following Jacob Bethell’s injury during the away India tour earlier, which ruled him out of the eight-team tournament, England found it tougher to strike a balance in the batting order in their quest to return to winning ways in ODIs. The English management preferred a batting-heavy top seven for the side’s tournament opener; Liam Livingstone's selection at number seven leaves him and Root to share ten overs between them.

Heavy middle order

Smith’s promotion to number three means England will have Root, Harry Brook and captain Jos Buttler playing at four, five and six, respectively, with hard-hitting Liam coming in at seven. At the top, they have their preferred pair of Ben Duckett, who passed the fitness test in time for the Champions Trophy, and another keeper-batter, Phil Salt.

England chose the pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, with bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse picked as the first change bowler. Veteran leggie Adil Rashid remains their frontline spinner, having impressed against India recently.

England’s backup seamers include Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson and all-rounder Jamie Overton.

On the other hand, Australia will be without their several first-team players, including the famous pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, alongside two all-rounders, Marcus Stoinis, who announced his shock retirement in the lead-up to the event, and Mitchell Marsh, who is out with an injury.

England’s playing XI against Australia –

Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

(With inputs from agencies)