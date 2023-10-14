India vs Pakistan, one of the biggest matches in the ODI World Cup 2023, is all set to be played on October 14 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides have met seven times in the quadrennial tournament and India have won every single time. The games, nonetheless, have provided may iconic moments to remember for the fans.

As we gear up for the marquee clash, have a look at the iconic moments from each of India's win: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × While hosts India will be looking to improve their 7-0 win record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cups, Babar Azam-led arch rivals will be hoping break jinx this time.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, on the eve of the match, had said that it's a massive game but they (India) are focusing on playing against the opposition which is quality while Babar asserted that all streaks are meant to be broken.

The India vs Pakistan games, nonetheless, have always been defined by the contests between Pakistan's bowlers and India's batters. Speaking on the same, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said that this time is going to be no different either.

"Yeah, they (Pakistan) have pretty great bowlers, earlier it was Shoaib (Akhtar) vs Sachin (Tendulkar) and now it is Shaheen Afridi vs India's top order. Haris Rauf can also hit 150 (kmph), and he's their go to guy in middle overs. But yeah, if Pakistan have to win then their bowlers have to have some impact with the new ball early on," reckoned Ponting while taking to the ICC Review.

Emphasizing on the same, former Pakistan cricketers have also advise to target India's top order early on, especially skipper Rohit Sharma, who hit a brilliant century in the last game vs Afghanistan.

“He has to be dismissed early, maybe if Shaheen lands a yorker or someone bowls a very good bouncer. Otherwise, it seems very difficult to get him out,” said former Pak player Moin Khan.

Rohit has been dismissed by left-arm pacers a few times in his career and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi will be looking to take advantage of that fact.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE