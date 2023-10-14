ODI World Cup 2023: 'No psychological advantage,' says India skipper Rohit Sharma about 7-0 record vs Pakistan

India skipper Rohit Sharma played down their supremacy over Pakistan in the ODI World Cups ahead of the marquee clash. Rohit, talking to the press on the eve of India vs Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023, said that we, as a team, should pay attention to the fresh day.

"I don't think it [7-0 record against Pakistan in World Cups] is a psychological advantage. Because you have to play good cricket every day. So, it's important for us as a team that we, as I said, should not pay too much attention to what is already over. And, we should also pay attention to the fresh day, the fresh opposition," said Rohit.

Rohit also said that both the team will start evenly and that there's no favorite or underdog in the match.

"Both the teams will start evenly. I don't think there is a favourite or an underdog. Both the teams are equal before they go into the game. It's just about handling the pressure, dictating terms," added the Indian skipper.

Rohit, however, agreed that it's a massive game but they (India) are focusing on playing against the opposition which is quality.

"Like I said many times before, in the context of it, yes, it's a massive game. But for us, what is important is, we are playing an opposition tomorrow, which will be quality. So, we've just got to come against a quality opposition and play good cricket, which we've done in the last two games. And hopefully we can again show some consistency in our performance and play a good game of cricket," said Rohit.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, when asked about India's 7-0 streak against them, said that 'are streaks are meant to be broken.'

"All these streaks are made to be broken. God willing, we will try to give our best tomorrow. Anything can happen on the day. I fully believe my team has done well in the first three matches, and will continue doing so in the coming matches," he said.

Both, India and Pakistan are coming off two wins in their first two games in the quadrennial tournament and will be hoping to continue their winning run.

