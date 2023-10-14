ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: 'Have some impact with..,' Ricky Ponting reveals how Pakistan can win vs India

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match is all set to take place in Ahmedabad on October 14 with about 132,000 fans expected to attend the blockbuster game. The rivalry, arguably the biggest in cricket, will not only test the cricketing skills of players but also their ability to handle pressure and hold on to clutch moments as well.

Speaking to ICC Review, former Australia captain and three-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting said that India are a slightly better side on home conditions but agreed that Pakistan, on their day, can play some very good cricket.

"India vs Pakistan is one of the greatest rivalries in cricket and India on home conditions are a slightly better and balanced side than Pakistan. But as we know, on their day Pakistan can play some very good cricket.

"They are a very dangerous team, and in the last couple of years they have been one of the better performing teams in white ball cricket, be it ODIs or T20s," said Ponting.

Talking about how the huge crowd is going to impact the game, Ponting said it depends on who starts well in the contest.

"If Pakistan start well then the crowd will have no impact on the game but if India start well, then the crowd will have huge impact on the game. They (crowd) will get behind them and will be bringing the grand stand down," added the former Aussie skipper.

With India having a 7-0 lead over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup games, it has always been a battle between India's batters and Pakistan's bowlers and Ponting thinks this time is not going to be any different.

"Yeah, they (Pakistam) have pretty great bowlers, earlier it was Shoaib (Akhtar) vs Sachin (Tendulkar) and now it is Shaheen Afridi vs India's top order. Haris Rauf can also hit 150 (kmph), and he's their go to guy in middle overs. But yeah, if Pakistan have to win then their bowlers have to have some impact with the new ball early on," reckoned Ponting.

