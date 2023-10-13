World Cup 2023, NZ vs BAN: Kane Williamson lauds bowlers for superb start, updates on injured finger

New Zealand are the team to beat in this tournament. With a stunning eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their latest World Cup match in Chennai on Friday, the Kiwis have maintained their position on the top of the points table with three wins in as many games. Captain Kane Williamson, who on his return scored a brilliant unbeaten 78 before getting hurt on his hand, applauded the pacers for laying a foundation early on.

“I thought the guys in the first half of the performance were excellent. They just banged the wicket hard; it was a bit variable. And then later it was nice to build those partnerships and take the game late,” Kane said of his team’s overall performance.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss at the Chepauk, New Zealand seamers made light work of Bangladesh, reducing them to 56 for four at one stage. Although veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the ship with a 96-run stand for the fifth wicket, Lockie Ferguson’s extra pace broke Bangladesh’s back.

The right-arm seamer returned with three wickets for 49 runs, while Trent Boult and Matt Henry picked two wickets each. On a dry Chennai surface, where spinners were supposed to make all the noises, Kiwi seamers did the job for their side. Praising Lockie, Kane said,

“He was outstanding. You come here expecting the spinners to play a big role, but the seamers did really well today. Lockie, he just keeps running in, bowling at high pace, and he hasn't had some of that good fortune, so thoroughly deserved,” Kane added.

Kane is happy to be back

Kane Williamson was out for nearly six months with a leg injury, missing all the action since March-end. His much-awaited return to the side yielded the right results, as he guided his team to an eight-wicket win despite again suffering an injury scare later in the innings.

“It was nice to be out there and be a part of some of those partnerships, some tough periods with the new ball were hard work. But just wanted to build partnerships and get close to that target. [on Daryll Mitchell] He's a great competitor, makes valuable contributions more often than not, he's a team-first guy, and he's great to watch,” Kane said of his partnership with Mitchell.

New Zealand will face Afghanistan after five days on Wednesday (Oct 18) at the same venue in their next World Cup 2023 match.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE