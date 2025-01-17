Virat Kohli might train with Delhi’s Ranji Trophy squad ahead of their away fixture against Saurashtra (on January 23) but remains uncertain for the first two matches due to a neck strain, per the latest reports. After the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) dropped a bombshell by announcing that all Indian players must play domestic cricket, a parameter for across-format India selection, Kohli’s latest injury sparks doubts over his participation.

Kohli suffered a neck strain, for which he even took injections. However, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) selectors are yet to get a green signal regarding his participation. Per sources close to the information, Kohli could miss Delhi’s first two Ranji Trophy fixtures of the second leg.

“Virat Kohli had a neck sprain and even took an injection for the same. There is a possibility of him skipping the first of the two Ranji Trophy games left, and a clear picture could come if the DDCA selectors are given an update," a source said, as quoted by Times of India (TOI).

Per a DDCA source, Kohli is likely to train with the Delhi Ranji squad in Rajkot, and his name will be added to the travelling team sheet, with ‘subject to availability’. This situation could change should the selectors get a clear picture of his injury status and availability in time before the squad announcement.

The squad probables will have a net session on Friday (Jan 17) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the men’s senior selection committee and coach Sarandeep Singh meet to pick the squad.

Meanwhile, gloveman Rishabh Pant has confirmed his availability for the Saurashtra game, with some DDCA officials optimistic about his participation in the Railways game at home.

Everyone has to play domestic cricket

In the wake of two horrid series losses (against New Zealand at home and Australia Down Under), which led to India's slip in the WTC Final 2025 race, the BCCI and the selectors prepared a ten-pointer guideline for all centrally contracted cricketers, as the new mandate includes featuring in the domestic cricket mandatory for all, with exceptions granted only in ‘unavoidable circumstances’

“This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression,” the BCCI guideline read.

However, there will be serious repercussions should any player fail to abide by it.

"The BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player for participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract,” the statement further read.

(With inputs from agencies)