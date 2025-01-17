Sanju Samson decided against playing (for Kerala) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season for personal reasons, with the BCCI launching a probe into this days before the Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcement. Samson is among the two keeper-batters alongside Rishabh Pant, considered for selection for the eight-team tournament starting next month; however, his absence could hurt his chances of another India call-up for an ICC tournament.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) overlooked Samson after he expressed unavailability for a preparatory camp ahead of the tournament. KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar stated that the association didn’t want a youngster to lose his place because of Samson’s uncertain availability status.

Per the latest reports, the sources close to the information revealed the selectors could bring this matter up during the Champions Trophy squad announcement meeting scheduled this week. The source added that the selectors are clear on keeping domestic cricket paramount, citing Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer’s examples of how they faced the wrath of devaluing India’s domestic cricket.

“The selectors and the board have been very clear on the importance of domestic cricket. Last year, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost central contracts for missing domestic matches without seeking permission. Even in Samson's case, the board and selectors were not given any reason why he missed the tournament. All that is known so far is that he spends much of his time in Dubai," a BCCI source said, as quoted by the Times of India (TOI).

Samson’s ODI place under threat

Although the selectors have named Samson in the T20I squad for the England series, starting January 22 in Kolkata, his absence from the domestic 50-over tournament is a crucial parameter for his selection in the ODI side (for England series and the Champions Trophy).

“The selectors would want a valid reason. Otherwise, it will be difficult to consider him for the ODI season.

“Samson has had a bitter history with the KCA, but that needs to be sorted out for him to play in domestic cricket. It can't be that the state association and him have a misunderstanding, and he misses out on game time. He did play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy preceding the Vijay Hazare Trophy," the source continued.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who kept wickets during the ODI World Cup two years ago, is unlikely to continue as a keeper-batter, while also considering his series of hamstring injuries over the past two years.

With him out of contention, Pant leads the race for a comeback in the ODI Team, with the selectors contemplating having the backup option.

The Champions Trophy 2025 begins on February 19 in Pakistan. While the hosts will play their matches in their country, India will play all their games in Dubai, including the marquee clash against Pakistan (February 23).

(With inputs from agencies)