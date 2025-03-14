Former Australia great Glenn McGrath has dismissed the 'unfair advantage' talks regarding India playing all their matches in Dubai during the recently-concluded Champions Trophy 2025. India eventually won the title - their second ICC trophy in as many years after winning the T20 World Cup in South Africa last year.

Advertisment

"It is the way it is. India does not travel to Pakistan anymore. There was only one other thing — the matches had to be played to the conditions. They know how to play on spinning tracks. I do not think that they had an unfair advantage. It is like saying there is an unfair advantage if India play all their matches in India, if Australia play all their matches in Australia," said McGrath as reported by news outlet Times of India.

Also Read: 'There will be grass and moisture': Ex-India batter Navjot Sidhu worried about IPL 2025 - READ WHY

The former Aussie also praised India for playing well, especially spin, which has been India's shortcoming in the recent past.

Advertisment

"They were the team to beat and they played well. Virat Kohli came back to form, as did the other guys. Australia had their chances in the semifinal, obviously we had a few of our bowlers who were out. The pitches took spin and India played well," he added.

With the win, India became the only team in history with at least two trophies in each of white-ball ICC events. They now have a total of seven ICC trophies - second most behind Australia's 10.

India's first ICC trophy came in 1983 when Kapil Dev led them to maiden ODI World Cup. For their second ODI WC win, India had to wait 28 years until MS Dhoni won 2011 edition. In 2002, India did get a Champions Trophy but it was shared with Sri Lanka.

Advertisment

In 2013 came India's next 50-over ICC tournament trophy with Dhoni leading the team to Champions Trophy. In between, Dhoni also won a T20 World Cup in 2007. And it is now Rohit who won two back-to-back trophies - 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.