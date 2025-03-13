Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu is worried about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The upcoming season starts March 22 when defending champs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sidhu is worried that the England Test tour which follows the IPL 2025 will be a problem for the Indian batters.

“The thing to be worried about is that the IPL is now coming up next. No one is ready to sit out the IPL. They will play the league and then all of a sudden comes the England tour. Conditions will shift from the North Pole to the South Pole. Completely different,” said Sidhu as reported by news outlet the Indian Express.

“Moreover, India’s last Test series in England had started on August 4. This time, it is ending on August 2. The matches are in June and July. There will be grass and moisture and the air will be so heavy that the ball will gain ample movement. And then it will move more off the seam,” he added.

India's recent record in Test cricket isn't very inspiring. They were on the way to make it to their third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) Final in 2023-25 cycle when the catastrophe hit them.

They first lost a three-Test home series against New Zealand 0-3 before losing the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 1-3 in Australia.

While the white-ball team has managed to win two back-to-back ICC titles - 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy - it is the red-ball WTC Final win which has eluded them.

India were in the final of both WTC 2021 and WTC 2023 Final but lost to New Zealand and Australia, respectively. With England tour being their first series of next WTC cycle, India would be hoping to start on a positive note.