'They'll keep quiet now,' India pacer Akash Deep on 66 in Oval Test vs England amid 'friendly taunts from batters'

India's recent Test tour of England marked the beginning of a new era for the under newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill and sans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as well as Ravi Ashwin. They fought hard in the five-Test series and honours were shared in the end as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended with the 2-2 scoreline. Among many who made their name in the series, pacer Akash Deep was one of them who, apart from taking 13 wickets, also scored 66 in the second innings of the last Test to help India set a match-winning target of 374 runs.

Akash Deep on scoring 66 in Oval Test against England

The pacer added 107 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket after coming in to bat as night-watchman on day 2 of the Test which moved at a fast pace initially. He had shown glimpses of his batting prowess when he helped India avoid follow on in Brisbane Test during Australia tour in BGT 2024-25.

"I think I should put extra pressure on myself as a batter to contribute," he said in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo. "That's what it (The Oval innings) taught me." The pacer also shared that the batters used to taunt them (bowlers) playfully and may stay quiet for some time.

"They [team-mates] were happy because the batters used to taunt us in a friendly way, 'can you also contribute once in a while, make 10 or 20 runs at least', so I felt they'll keep quiet now for some time."

