'Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit out of 2027 ODI WC,' says ex-India batter Manoj Tiwary

The ODI World Cup 2027 is nearly an year and half away but India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's participation in the quadrennial event is already a hot topic. The duo, who recently retired from Test format, have already called their time on T20s after India's 2024 World Cup win. Available to play in only 50-over format, there are speculations going around if they'll be playing till 2027 and more importantly, be match-fit. Speaking on the same, former India batter Manoj Tiwary made a startling claim about the duo's potential participation in the next ODI World Cup.

Tiwary points out Bronco Test as hurdle for Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently introduced Bronco Test to measure the fitness of the players. According to Tiwary, passing the Test could be a problem for Rohit and in fact, it has been introduced to keep "players like Rohit Sharma and someone who I believe they don't want them to be part of the team in future."

“I think it will be very difficult to keep out Virat Kohli from the plans for 2027 World Cup. But I have a doubt that they are going to look at Rohit Sharma into the scheme of things," Tiwary said during an interaction with cricket news website CricTracker.

What is Bronco Test?

Bronco Test is very popular to measure fitness level of athletes, especially in Rugby. In this test, the athletes are expected to run back and forth to 60-metre, 40-metre, and 20-metre mark to complete a set starting from 60-metre. There are multiple sets one player has to complete to pass the fitness Test.