Steve Smith was visibly dejected after his team’s heartbreaking semi-final loss against India. He stood in the middle, absorbing it all in, and then went around hugging his teammates, offering words of comfort, and commending them for their spirited fight.

Then, turning to the younger players, he applauded their efforts, his voice filled with both pride and belief. “There’s some really special talent here,” he said, hinting at the bright future ahead.

And then, this morning, came the inevitable—Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket.

When a young Steve Smith first stepped onto a cricket field in Australian colors, there was something unmistakable about him. His boyish smile, boundless energy, and nervous excitement made him instantly noticeable. Also Read: With Australia out, can India bury ghosts of Ahmedabad 2023 in Dubai desert? Making his ODI debut on February 19, 2010, against the West Indies, he came as a leg-spinning all-rounder. But beneath that fresh-faced enthusiasm was a cricketer who would become into one of Australia’s greatest batting minds.

Smith’s rise wasn’t straightforward. Initially, a supporting player in the team, he soon found his true calling with the bat. His technique was unorthodox—his exaggerated shuffle, constant fidgeting, and relentless focus at the crease were unlike anything the game had seen. And yet, when he settled in, he was untouchable.

His ability to manipulate the field, absorb pressure, and grind out tough runs made him indispensable. Over 170 ODIs, he made 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 fifties. He had an uncanny ability to turn a tricky situation into a match-winning one, and he relished the responsibility.

His presence on the field was unique. Even in the tensest situations, there was an odd serenity about him. He would walk to the crease with confidence, tapping the pitch repeatedly, eyes scanning the field like a chess grandmaster planning his next move. His smile, sometimes mischievous and sometimes just a reflection of his love for the game, became a familiar sight. Whether celebrating a win, encouraging a teammate, or simply enjoying a contest, Smith carried an infectious energy that lifted those around him. A stellar career

In 2015, he took over the ODI captaincy from Michael Clarke, a moment that marked a new chapter in Australian cricket. Smith wasn’t a loud or aggressive leader; he led through his sheer cricketing intelligence and the example he set. Under his leadership, Australia remained a dominant force, and his 2015 World Cup campaign was a testament to that. His century in the semi-final against India was a masterclass, guiding Australia to another title. As captain, he won 32 of 64 matches, shaping a team that was resilient and composed under pressure.

Then came the biggest test of his career—the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. It threatened to overshadow everything he had built, but Smith refused to let it define him. His tearful press conference showed a man devastated by his actions, yet determined to make amends. When he returned to international cricket, there was a new steel in him. He was no longer just a great batsman; he was a symbol of redemption.

Though he never regained the ODI captaincy, he remained a leader in every sense, mentoring younger players and delivering match-winning performances.

By the time he announced his ODI retirement in 2025, following Australia’s semi-final loss in the Champions Trophy to India, his legacy was up and about. His final innings—a composed 73—was a perfect reminder of his class. As he walked off the field one last time in the format, there was that familiar smile, a mixture of satisfaction and gratitude.

Steve Smith wasn’t just a cricketer; he was an artist at the crease. His journey from a promising leg-spinner to one of the greatest batsmen in modern cricket is one that will be remembered not just in numbers, but in moments—his fidgeting, his resilience, and that ever-present, boyish smile.