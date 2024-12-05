Indore, India

Baroda smashed record books in India’s domestic T20 competition Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) on Thursday (Dec 5) as they scored 349/5 with the bat against Sikkim. Playing at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore against Sikkim, Bhanu Pania was the star with the bat as he top scored with an unbeaten 134 off 51, smashing 15 sixes and 5 fours in the process. The total is the highest for any team in the T20 format at any senior level breaking Zimbabwe’s record of 344/4 against Gambia.

Baroda smash record books

Batting first after winning the toss, Baroda openers Shashwat Rawat (43 off 16) and Abhimanyu Singh (53 off 17) stitched a partnership of 92 runs for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed. However, it was the start of Bhanu Punia’s onslaught with the bat at number three. While Shahswat was dismissed soon he was given a big helping hand by Shivalik Sharma (55 off 17) putting together 94 runs for the third wicket.

Pania was then joined by wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Solanki ((50 off 16) as the team registered the highest total in SMAT history by a single team. Pania scored 110 runs in boundaries striking at a rate of 263.

Rank Team Score RR Opposition Ground Match Date 1 Baroda 349/5 17.45 v Sikkim Indore 05 Dec 2024 2 Zimbabwe 344/4 17.2 v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23 Oct 2024 3 Nepal 314/3 15.7 v Mongolia Hangzhou 27 Sep 2023 4 India 297/6 14.85 v Bangladesh Hyderabad 12 Oct 2024 5 SRH 287/3 14.35 v RCB Bengaluru 15 Apr 2024 6 Zimbabwe 286/5 14.3 v Seychelles Nairobi (Gym) 19 Oct 2024

The team ended with a total of 349/5 with Roshan Kumar of Sikkim getting smashed for 81 runs in four overs while two other bowlers gave away more than 50 runs with the ball.

Baroda register big win

With 350 runs to win, Sikkim were never in the contest and lost wickets at consistent intervals. The team was restricted to 86/7 in 20 overs, losing by a huge total of 263 runs, also a record. Robin Limboo with 20 off 20 was the top scorer for the side as only four Sikkim batters scored in double figures. Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva and Mahesh Pithiya both scalped two wickets each with skipper Krunal Pandya finishing with brilliant figures of 8/1 in his four overs.