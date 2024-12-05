Adelaide, Australia

Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed the Playing XI for his side as they host India in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test on Friday (Dec 6). As expected, pacer Scott Boland has replaced Josh Hazlewood, who was struggling with a minor injury. He remains the only change in the side, as the skipper confirmed the news. Australia has retained faith in the rest of the squad as they try to continue their flawless record in the pink-ball Test.

Cummins confirms Playing XI

On the eve of the pink-ball Test, skipper Cummins spoke to the media confirming the inclusion of the Victoria pacer in the side. Boland was in the squad for the Perth Test but was overlooked in the favour of ‘fab-three’ of Hazlewood, Cummins and Mitchell Starc. However, Hazlewood is struggling with a "low-grade left side injury.

Australia lost the opening Test in Perth by a record 295 runs and dropped from the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The defeat saw the hosts trail 0-1 in the five-match series and will look to bounce back in the pink-ball Test. Incredibly, Australia have never lost a day-night Test while India’s only defeat in the pink-ball against the Aussies came in 2020.

What happened in the last pink-ball Test?

In the last pink-ball Test in December 2020, India were bowled out for 36, their lowest total in the format. Then skipper Virat Kohli had scored 74 runs in the first innings while getting out for 8 in the second. No Indian batter scored in double figures in the second innings as India lost by eight wickets. The defeat, however, did not stop India from winning the series as they won in Melbourne and Brisbane to pocket the series 2-1.

Australia's Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc