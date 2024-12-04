New Delhi, India

The second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test is just two days away and it is advantage India who enter the five-Test series 1-0 ahead after winning the first match in Perth by 295 runs.

Advertisment

Any talk about Adelaide can't be completed without the mention of Virat Kohli's epic twin hundreds on the tour of 2014-15 where he was also the stand-in skipper.

India lost that match by 48 runs but Kohli gave a glimpse of how India of future is going to be like in Test cricket – a bold, unforgiving side with no holds barred approach. Kohli became the full-time India skipper before the completion of the same series when MS Dhoni stepped down after the third Test.

Also Read: BCCI bars fans from attending India's open net sessions | Read Why

Advertisment

As anticipated, India went on to become one of the most dominating touring Test side and won their first-ever Test series in Australia four years later in 2018 under Kohli.

Here's how that iconic Test match went where it all started:

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against an India attack with just four frontline bowlers and amassed 517 runs on the back of centuries by David Warner (145), skipper Michael Clarke (128) and Steve Smith (162) before declaring after two days.

Advertisment

India started batting on the third morning and scored 111 runs before Virat Kohli arrived on the crease at number four. He added 81 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara for the third wicket and 101 runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth one.

Kohli then added 74 runs for the fifth wicket with Rohit Sharma before being dismissed for 115. India ended day three on 369/5 before bundling out for 444 shortly before lunch on the next day.

Australia batted rest of the fourth day and scored 290/5 before declaring and setting India a target of 364 runs on the final day.

India's chase didn't start well and they lost two wickets for 50-odd runs before Kohli and Murali Vijay added 185 runs in nearly 50 overs. With nearly 20 overs remaining in the day and 120 needed to pull off one of India's most sensational wins – Kohli made the fans dream.

The stand-in skipper stood at his end, however, watching his partners come and fail. Kohli was dismissed in the 82nd over of the day as the seventh wicket after scoring 141 with India needing just 60 runs.

The rest of the three wickets could not complete what Virat had started and India were bundled out for 315 – losing the match by 48 runs.

The match, however, made every Indian player and fan believe that India could win a series Down Under and they did on the next tour which also started in Adelaide but the result was in India's favour.