Adelaide, Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned the open net-practice session for India after an outpour of fans in Adelaide ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test. The players were also disturbed, mocked, laughed at during the session which prompted the Indian cricket board to take the action.

As per a report in local media outlet Sydney Morning Herald, nearly 5,000 fans were there at the open session and it became a bit difficult to manage them given the close proximity.

“It was very different,” India batter KL Rahul told reporters about the experience on Wednesday (Dec 4). “We are not used to it. We have had practice with crowds, but it’s mostly T20 and ODIs back home. We’ve had crowds come in and watch our practice sessions.”

“So, it felt a little different, but it also adds to your preparation for the Test match and gives us a bit of what we can expect on day one or all the days here in Adelaide, so it was good,” he added.

The Indian board has also requested Cricket Australia to not promote any more such sessions for the upcoming Tests as well.

The second Test will be a day-night match to be played with the pink ball from December 6.

Australia have won all the six pink-ball games they have played, including against India in 2020—the first match of the tour. This time Adelaide is the second stop in the five-Test series, with India leading 1-0 after winning the first match in Perth by 295 runs.

India though have a solid chance of taking a 2-0 lead in the series if they manage to keep out the collapses - a recurring feature in recent past, but Australia hits different to India batters, and they have shown that in the first Test.