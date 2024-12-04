Adelaide, Australia

India batter KL Rahul has offered an update on his batting position for the second Test in Adelaide from December 6. Rahul had opened in the first Test in Rohit Sharma's absence who is back from the paternity leave. The batter also opened in the two-day practice game in Canberra while Rohit batted at number four.

"I've been told [my position]," Rahul said, while talking to the reporters on Wednesday (Dec. 4). "But I've also been told not to share it. We'll have to wait for day one, or maybe when the captain [Rohit Sharma] comes here tomorrow," he added.

Rahul did well in the first Test as the opener - exactly how he started his career for India. In the first innings in Perth, the batter was unlucky to get out to a controversial decision, but managed a handsome 77 in the second innings.

The Adelaide match, however, is going to be played with the pink ball, and Rahul acknowledged that it moves a bit more than the red ball.

"It does seam around a little bit more than the red ball [too]. So that's the challenge we're looking forward to. For me it's exciting because it's my first pink-ball game. So I'm going in with a clean state. I'll go there and see what really happens. And try and face up to whatever comes my way," he said.

Australia, meanwhile, have won all the six pink-ball games they have played, including against India in 2020—the first match of the tour. This time Adelaide is the second stop in the five-Test series, with India leading 1-0 after winning the first match in Perth by 295 runs.

India though have a solid chance of taking a 2-0 lead in the series if they manage to keep out the collapses - a recurring feature in recent past, but Australia hits different to India batters, and they have shown that in the first Test.