Suryakumar, Kuldeep headline series leveling win for India vs South Africa in 3rd T20I

India beat South Africa by 106 runs in third T20I on Thursday (Dec. 14) to end the three-match series with 1-1 scoreline. South Africa had won the second T20I after the first match was washed out but failed to chase 202 on Thursday in Johannesburg. The win for India was set up by skipper Suryakumar Yadav's ton and a five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav.

Chasing 202, South Africa kept losing wickets at regular interval and were five wickets down for 75 runs at the half-way mark. Such was the dominance of India bowlers as only three Protea batters could score in double-figures. For the hosts, David Miller top scored with 35 runs while skipper Aiden Markram scored 25 runs. Apart from them, Donovan Ferreira managed 12 runs.

For India, Kuldeep was clearly the star with the ball, taking 5/17 in just 2.5 overs with is first wicket coming on the last last ball of the 10th over. Apart from him, Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with one each.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. The hosts made early inroads by taking two early wickets but Surya and Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 41) then added 112-runs for the third wicket. After Jaiswal's wicket, Surya kept going and scored his fourth ton in T20Is - joint most in the shortest format along with Rohit Sharma and Australia's Glenn Maxwell.

Thanks to Surya's blitzkrieg, India posed a huge total of 201/7 in their quota of 20 overs. Apart from Surya, Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored 60 runs of 41 balls. Apart from these two, only Rinku Singh scored in double figures - 14 runs - as rest of the India batters faltered.