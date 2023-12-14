Suryakumar Yadav equals Rohit Sharma, goes past Virat Kohli with record ton vs South Africa in 3rd T20I

India's stand-in T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored a record breaking ton on Thursday (Dec. 14) in third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. The hundred was Surya's fourth - joint most in the in T20Is along with Rohit Sharma and Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Surya had also hit all these hundreds in four different countries - first cricketer to do so in the T20I history.

Surya's first three hundreds were: 117 against England in Nottingham (July 2022), 111 not out against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui (November 2022) and 112 not out against Sri Lanka in Rajkot (January 2023).

Rohit, on the other hand, scored two of his hundreds in India, one in England and one in Sri Lanka while Glenn Maxwell also scored two of his tons in India, one in Sri Lanka and one in home country of Australia.

On Thursday, Surya scored exact 100 off 56 balls that included seven four and eight sixes. With his third six of the innings, Surya also left behind Virat Kohli for most sixes for India in T20Is. Surya now has 123 sixes in the shortest format - six more than Kohli's 117. Leading the list is Rohit who has 182 sixes in the T20Is - also the most for any batter in the world.

Thanks to Surya's blitzkrieg, India posed a huge total of 201/7 in their quota of 20 overs. Apart from Surya, Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored 60 runs of 41 balls. Apart from these two, only Rinku Singh scored in double figures - 14 runs - as rest of the India batters faltered.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers with 2/26 in his four overs. Apart from him Lizzad Williams also took 2/46 while debutant Nandre Burger and Tabraiz Shamsi took one wicket each.