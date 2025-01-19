Steve Smith injured his elbow in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) raising concerns in the touring Australian camp ahead of their two Tests against Sri Lanka starting January 29. Smith will be the stand-in captain, with the regular skipper Pat Cummins missing the action for personal reasons. Smith, who has a history of elbow issues, suffered an injury to his right elbow while throwing during the Sydney Sixers’ washed-out clash against the Sydney Thunder on Friday (Jan 17).

The elbow injury has delayed Smith’s departure for the team’s training camp in Dubai as he seeks advice from a specialist; however, a Cricket Australia statement confirms Smith will hopefully leave later this week.

Meanwhile, with no Cummins around and should Smith fail to recover in time for the two Tests against Sri Lanka, Test vice-captain Travis Head will don the skipper’s hat for the first time.

Besides, Australia also pinned their hopes on left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to play some role during the two-match series despite undergoing the knife on his fractured right thumb following the injury against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL last week.

"He will remain in Australia while the surgical wound heals further," CA said. "He is planned to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well."

Cummins seeks advice on ankle injury

Cummins will be away for the Sri Lanka series but will return to lead the potent 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. During the recently concluded Test series against India at home, Cummins suffered soreness in his ankle, with earlier reports suggesting that he could miss the showpiece event starting next month.

Per a CA statement, Cummins will seek specialist advice, needing some time to recover from increasing soreness in his ankle ahead of the tournament.

"He will seek specialist rehabilitation advice this week and is likely to require a period of physical preparation and recovery," CA said. "The [national selection panel] will continue to monitor Cummins' recovery leading into the Champions Trophy."

Australia’s Test squad for Sri Lanka series:

Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc and Beau Webster

