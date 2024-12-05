New Delhi, India

Abhishek Sharma, on Thursday (Dec. 5), smashed the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian, alongside Urvil Patel of Gujarat. In Punjab's run-chase of 143 versus Meghalaya, in the ongoing 2024/25 Syed Mustaq Ali Tournament (SMAT), captain Abhishek -- who is the opener for India in T20Is and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL -- made merry and scored an unbeaten 106 (off 29 balls), with his inning comprising 8 fours and 11 sixes. With this knock, the swashbuckling left-hander entered the record books.

In addition, Abhishek joined 26-year-old Urvil to become the joint-fastest centurion in T20s as an Indian. Urvil achieved the feat in the ongoing SMAT, where he smashed an unbeaten 113 off 35 balls with 7 fours and 12 sixes, helping Gujarat chase down 156 versus Tripura with 9.4 overs to spare.

Talking about Abhishek, he was in his elements from the word go. Courtesy of his knock, Punjab thrashed Meghalaya by seven wickets with 63 balls left. The left-hander, who has had a great run in T20s, struck at a whopping strike rate of 365.52.

Moreover, Abhishek also registered the most T20 sixes by an Indian in a calendar year following his latest blitz.

Most 6s by an Indian in a year

87- Abhishek Sharma in 2024

85- Suryakumar Yadav in 2022

71- Suryakumar Yadav in 2023

Punjab are now in the fourth spot in Group A, with 20 points. From seven games, they have four wins and two losses.

Meanwhile, Baroda also smashed the record for highest team total in T20 history, ending with a superb 349/5 courtesy of Bhanu Pania's 134*. They went on to beat Sikkim by a humongous 263-run margin on Thursday.