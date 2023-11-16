Shaheen Afridi reacts after taking new role in T20 format for Pakistan, posts 'I am honoured'

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is honoured to take guards in his new role as he posted on his social media handle on Thursday (Nov 16). Afridi, who will succeed Babar Azam as the skipper of the national side in the T20I format posted on his X handle over his new role. After a string of speculations, Babar finally stepped down from his captaincy role of the national side on Wednesday from all the format with Shaheen getting the nod in the shortest format of the game. I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support.

I'll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field.

— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 16, 2023 × Shaheen honoured to lead the side

“I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support. I'll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field. Our success lies in unity, trust, and relentless effort. We are not just a team; we are a brotherhood, a family. Together, we rise!,” Afridi posted on ‘X’.

Pakistan suffered an early exit from the ODI World Cup in India after they failed to reach the semifinal stage. Babar’s side won four matches at the tournament leading them to eight points, two less than fourth-placed New Zealand. The fifth-place finish proved to be the final straw for Babar as he stepped down from his role.

Babar took over the reins of the side in October 2019, four months after the side suffered an early exit in the previous edition of the ODI World Cup. His reign was a successful one as he led the national side to the final of the T20 World Cup in 2022 while also taking the side to the semifinal stage in the 2021 edition. Earlier in May 2023 his leadership saw Pakistan become the No. 1 ranked ODI side as Pakistan enjoyed s stellar run.