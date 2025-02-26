In a nostalgic night of cricket at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar reminded the world of his timeless class as he led the India Masters to a commanding nine-wicket win over the England Masters in the International Masters League 2025. The 51-year-old batting maestro rolled back the years with a stunning knock, treating fans to vintage strokes that evoked memories of his prime.

Chasing a modest target of 133, Tendulkar wasted no time in setting the stage on fire. He walked in with the same elegance that made him the most celebrated batter in cricket history and scored a scintillating 34 off just 21 balls. His innings included five classic boundaries and a towering six, sending the Mumbai crowd into a frenzy. Fans, commentators, and former cricketers were left in awe as he played his signature straight drives and delicate late cuts with the precision of a man half his age.

Tendulkar’s explosive start provided the perfect momentum for the chase. His aggressive partnership with Gurkeerat Singh Mann, who played an equally outstanding innings of 63 off 35 balls*, ensured India Masters reached the target in just 11.4 overs. Yuvraj Singh then added the finishing touches with a quickfire 27 off 14 deliveries*, sealing a comfortable win.

Earlier in the evening, the India Masters’ bowling attack made life difficult for the England Masters. Opting to bat first, England struggled to find momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. Dhawal Kulkarni was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a fantastic spell of 3/21, while Pawan Negi chipped in with 2/16. Their disciplined effort restricted England to just 132/8 in their 20 overs.

Despite having big names in their lineup, including Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell, England could never truly break free from India’s control. A few late-order contributions took them past the 130-mark, but it was never going to be enough against a batting lineup featuring the likes of Tendulkar, Yuvraj, and Gurkeerat.

Fans relive SRT's magic

What made the night extra special was Tendulkar’s ability to turn back time. Every stroke he played was met with loud cheers from the Mumbai crowd, many of whom grew up watching him dominate international cricket.

Even opposition players couldn’t help but admire Tendulkar’s batting. Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan, who bowled to the Indian legend, was left stunned by his stroke play. "He's still got it. His hand-eye coordination is unreal," Bresnan said post-match.

This victory marks India Masters' second consecutive win in the tournament, placing them firmly at the top of the points table. They will now shift focus to their next big clash against the South Africa Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

For fans, however, the biggest takeaway from the match wasn’t just the victory—it was the sheer joy of watching Sachin Tendulkar in full flow once again. Even at 51, the Master Blaster proved that form is temporary, but class is permanent.