India batter Karun Nair, who is going through the form of his life, reached yet another milestone as he scored 8,000 runs in first-class cricket during Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final day 1 (Feb 26) in Nagpur. Nair reached the mark as he stabilised Vidarbha's innings, which were reduced to 24/3 by Kerala inside 13 overs.

Advertisment

Entering the match with 7,990 runs in 113 first-class games, Nair reached his fifty post tea on Wednesday and added more than 150 runs for the fourth wicket with Danish Malewar, who himself reached his ton.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Gavaskar says Babar can be back to scoring runs if Pak batter makes THIS change

Nair already has more than 600 runs this season for Vidarbha, with three hundreds to his name. He is also the second-highest run getter for his team behind Yash Rathod, who had scored 933 runs prior to this match at an average of 58 with five hundreds and three fifties in 16 innings.

Advertisment

The 33-year-old batter, who is only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to hit a triple ton in Tests, has the highest first-class score of 328.

Nair was particularly impressive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25 where he scored 779 runs in eight innings at an astonishing average of 389.50 with five hundreds and a fifty.

He went on to break the world record for most runs without being dismissed in List A cricket as he hit 542 runs before he got out for the first time in the season. Nair overtook New Zealand batter James Franklin's record of 527 runs without being dismissed in 2010 to set a new milestone.

Advertisment

His form got him in the news and he was backed by various former cricketers to be selected in India's squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy but failed to make the cut with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar 'not able to find room for him.'