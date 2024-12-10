New Delhi, India

Pakistan kick off their tour of South Africa on Tuesday (Dec 10). The white-ball side will face Proteas in three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs before the action turns to the two-match Test series. Pakistan are coming into this tour following a trip to Zimbabwe, where they won the ODIs 2-1 and T20Is by the same margin. For SA, they will be led by Heinrich Klaasen as regular captain Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen will join during the latter part of the white-ball leg.

Only Ryan Rickelton will participate in the T20I series soon after the conclusion of the two-match Test series vs Sri Lanka, which ended on Monday (Dec 9). Thus, he is expected to miss the series opener to take a breather before shifting to the shortest format.

The two sides didn't meet each other in this year's T20 World Cup, where South Africa ended as runners-up.

Here is all you need to know about the T20I series opener, to be held in Durban:

When is the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be held on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Which stadium will host the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

At what time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will commence at 9:30 PM (IST).

Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I on TV?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be telecast on Sony Sports 18.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I on OTT?

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan