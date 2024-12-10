New Delhi, India

The second Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), in Adelaide, saw Pat Cummins-led Australia beat India by ten wickets to level the five-match series 1-1. While Mitchell Starc and Cummins impressed with a five-fer each, Travis Head also made heads turn with a swashbuckling 141-ball 140, helping his side take a sizeable lead in the pink-ball contest. His dismissal led to an aggressive send-off from bowler Mohammed Siraj, which has now become the talking point of the series. While both have been sanctioned by the ICC, former Aussie batter Simon Katich opened up on Head vs Siraj face-off.

Katich said on on SEN Radio, "His innings didn’t deserve to finish that way. I think Travis Head reacted to the gesture and you can’t blame him for that, he was pretty upset with what was being directed his way. As soon as Travis Head got out, he basically played a match-winning knock, it should've been the opposite. He should've gone over to him and pat him on the back and said ‘well played’.

“Hopefully it doesn't ignite the series but I dare say given the history of India v Australia in recent times... it’s going to get heated in the next few Tests because the series is on the line,” concluded Katich.

Head and Siraj made up on the third day of the Adelaide Test, post Australia's big win. Speaking on his spat with Siraj, Head told ABC Sport, "Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of a misunderstanding ... I think we will move on. We've had a great week, so let's not let it ruin it."

"It was fine. He said, 'Why'd you swear?' I sort of said, 'Look, I didn't at first ... [but] I definitely swore at you the second time round," Head added.

Talking about the second Test, Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bat first and got dismissed for 180 courtesy of Starc's 6 for 48. In reply, Australia made 337 with Head scoring 140. In the second essay, India only managed 175, losing by ten wickets in defence of 19.

The third Test kicks off in Brisbane on Dec 14 (Saturday).