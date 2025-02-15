In a shocking turn of events, the BCCI selectors have decided to look beyond Rohit Sharma in Tests, per the latest reports. The veteran Indian opener suffered a horrid time with the bat Down Under, scoring just 31 runs from five outings. Though his form alone had less to do with India conceding the BGT for the first time in a decade since most batters also failed, how fans, analysts and even broadcasters reacted to his dismal show put pressure on the BCCI to take a stern call on his future.

Advertisment

Rohit currently leads India in the longer formats, with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being the next significant assignment. Though he remains an integral part of the One-Day side, still among runs at the top, his performances in red-ball cricket have dipped significantly, worrying the selectors ahead of the away England Tests in June.

Also read | BCCI paid gigantic sum for ‘star cricketer’s’ 250 kg worth of luggage on tour Down Under – Report

Considering Rohit sat out of the fifth and the final BGT Test (at the SCG) owing to a mediocre run with the bat (in that series) despite batting down the order, the selectors seem to have concluded to look beyond him from the next series onwards. For the transition to happen smoothly, they have even zeroed in on his successor as the Test captain, with ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah leading the race.

Advertisment

Per a PTI report, the BCCI selectors avoided risking picking Bumrah in the Champions Trophy squad despite receiving clearance from the NCA doctors regarding his ailing back, and the reason behind this was the aim to have him fit for the upcoming Test season, as the selectors wish to name him the new Test captain.

Bumrah to lead India in Tests

After the NCA medical team, headed by Nitin Patel, put the ball in Agarkar’s court regarding taking a final call on Bumrah’s selection, former India quick decided against risking him, knowing he hasn’t bowled or practiced enough to find his rhythm as the tournament was just a week away.

Advertisment

"It is understood that the main bone of contention was that Bumrah is yet to start bowling full tilt, and those in the know of things said that it is very difficult to get match-fit in such a short time.

“Rather, he can come back for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then lead India in England as Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for Tests again,” a report in the PTI read.

Meanwhile, Bumrah had previously led India in Tests three times, in Rohit’s absence on all occasions. He first led against England in the fifth and final Test (in Birmingham) in 2022, while his next assignment was the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth (against Australia) this time. The last occasion, however, was the SCG Test, where Bumrah suffered a back spasm, leaving the game midway, with former captain Virat Kohli leading in his absence.

(With inputs from agencies)