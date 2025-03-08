India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has emphasised KL Rahul’s seamless transition to the No. 6 batting position, saying that the wicketkeeper-batter has embraced his new role with enthusiasm, adding significant depth to the batting lineup.

Rahul had previously excelled at No. 5, amassing over 1,000 runs at an average exceeding 50. However, since the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year, he has been batting a position lower. Despite the adjustment, Rahul has demonstrated his adaptability, most notably during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia, where his unbeaten 42-run knock, in partnership with Hardik Pandya, ensured India’s win with a crucial 34-run partnership.

The Indian batting coach praised Rahul’s versatility, noting his ability to perform across multiple positions. “He can open, bat at 4 or 5, and now he’s adjusting well to No. 6. He’s happy with his role and is doing what the team requires,” Kotak said.

The former Saurashtra batter highlighted how Rahul’s presence at No. 6 has strengthened the team. “Having a dependable batter in that position is beneficial. The situations he faces are different, but he’s adapting well, and that’s great for both him and the team,” he added.

Regarding India’s preparation for the final against New Zealand on Sunday (March 9), Kotak assured that the team is under no undue pressure, thanks to the experienced core of senior players who have created a composed dressing room atmosphere. “The seniors—Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja—bring 15-20 years of experience. They share their insights with younger players, which is invaluable. Learning from those who have been in these situations before fosters a great environment,” he signed off.

